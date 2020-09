Officials: 13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the state’s death toll connected to COVID-19 has jumped to 1,031.

On Wednesday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 87,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase by 980 cases in 24 hours, or a 1.1% increase.

There were 13 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,031.

Officials say one of the deaths was a man in the 18 to 36-year-old age group and another was a female in the 36 to 49-year-old age group.

On Wednesday, officials reported that there were 628 people hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 639 (10 deaths) (497 recovered)

Alfalfa: 72 (41 recovered)

Atoka: 312 (1 death) (269 recovered)

Beaver: 60 (48 recovered)

Beckham: 567 (3 deaths) (256 recovered)

Blaine: 137 (1 death) (105 recovered)

Bryan: 1,003 (5 deaths) (814 recovered)

Caddo: 805 (21 deaths) (656 recovered)

Canadian: 2,379 (17 deaths) (1,892 recovered)

Carter: 564 (9 deaths) (488 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,105 (8 deaths) (897 recovered)

Choctaw: 329 (2 deaths) (284 recovered)

Cimarron: 26 (23 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,195 (71 deaths) (5,323 recovered)

Coal: 71 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,648 (13 deaths) (1,450 recovered)

Cotton: 69 (3 deaths) (59 recovered)

Craig: 510 (1 death) (396 recovered)

Creek: 1,185 (34 deaths) (1,003 recovered)

Custer: 718 (493 recovered)

Delaware: 789 (25 deaths) (633 recovered)

Dewey: 68 (1 death) (52 recovered)

Ellis: 11 (10 recovered)

Garfield: 1,739 (21 deaths) (1,379 recovered)

Garvin: 381 (5 deaths) (329 recovered)

Grady: 1,130 (11 deaths) (838 recovered)

Grant: 50 (1 death) (38 recovered)

Greer: 109 (8 deaths) (89 recovered)

Harmon: 46 (41 recovered)

Harper: 29 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Haskell: 285 (4 deaths) (235 recovered)

Hughes: 298 (4 deaths) (263 recovered)

Jackson: 793 (10 deaths) (683 recovered)

Jefferson: 43 (38 recovered)

Johnston: 189 (4 deaths) (133 recovered)

Kay: 637 (13 deaths) (470 recovered)

Kingfisher: 367 (2 deaths) (314 recovered)

Kiowa: 78 (2 deaths) (60 recovered)

Latimer: 139 (2 deaths) (124 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,175 (19 deaths) (950 recovered)

Lincoln: 476 (10 deaths) (373 recovered)

Logan: 513 (1 death) (403 recovered)

Love: 197 (1 death) (165 recovered)

Major: 96 (1 death) (74 recovered)

Marshall: 187 (2 deaths) (164 recovered)

Mayes: 671 (11 deaths) (494 recovered)

McClain: 904 (7 deaths) (743 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,309 (34 deaths) (1,129 recovered)

McIntosh: 331 (6 deaths) (278 recovered)

Murray: 148 (1 death) (113 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,854 (23 deaths) (1,577 recovered)

Noble: 158 (3 deaths) (134 recovered)

Nowata: 151 (4 deaths) (127 recovered)

Okfuskee: 143 (5 deaths) (114 recovered)

Oklahoma: 18,344 (195 deaths) (15,829 recovered)

Okmulgee: 852 (8 deaths) (730 recovered)

Osage: 1,006 (13 deaths) (760 recovered)

Other: 29 (4 recovered)

Ottawa: 885 (6 deaths) (771 recovered)

Pawnee: 257 (3 deaths) (235 recovered)

Payne: 2,309 (7 deaths) (1,978 recovered)

Pittsburg: 972 (20 deaths) (830 recovered)

Pontotoc: 442 (3 deaths) (343 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,404 (10 deaths) (1,133 recovered)

Pushmataha: 165 (2 deaths) (144 recovered)

Roger Mills: 59 (1 death) (21 recovered)

Rogers: 1,918 (52 deaths) (1,556 recovered)

Seminole: 472 (6 deaths) (375 recovered)

Sequoyah: 926 (11 deaths) (742 recovered)

Stephens: 455 (5 deaths) (353 recovered)

Texas: 1,563 (10 deaths) (1,401 recovered)

Tillman: 107 (2 deaths) (80 recovered)

Tulsa: 17,324 (166 deaths) (15,576 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,508 (26 deaths) (1,341 recovered)

Washington: 1,005 (40 deaths) (904 recovered)

Washita: 93 (55 recovered)

Woods: 115 (94 recovered)

Woodward: 1,101 (4 deaths) (192 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 13,068 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 73,100 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

