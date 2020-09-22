Officials: 14 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say Oklahoma has surpassed 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day for the past six days.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 79,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,164 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.5% increase.

Officials say there were 14 additional deaths, including two men in the 36 to 49-year-old age group. The death toll now stands at 962.

Right now, officials say there are 628 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 590 (10 deaths) (451 recovered)

Alfalfa: 61 (22 recovered)

Atoka: 281 (1 death) (194 recovered)

Beaver: 49 (45 recovered)

Beckham: 326 (1 death) (151 recovered)

Blaine: 115 (1 death) (90 recovered)

Bryan: 864 (4 deaths) (688 recovered)

Caddo: 714 (20 deaths) (590 recovered)

Canadian: 2,044 (17 deaths) (1,678 recovered)

Carter: 520 (8 deaths) (445 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,025 (7 deaths) (769 recovered)

Choctaw: 305 (2 deaths) (259 recovered)

Cimarron: 23 (18 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,658 (68 deaths) (4,717 recovered)

Coal: 71 (62 recovered)

Comanche: 1,509 (12 deaths) (1,323 recovered)

Cotton: 66 (3 deaths) (56 recovered)

Craig: 492 (1 death) (176 recovered)

Creek: 1,083 (32 deaths) (906 recovered)

Custer: 560 (384 recovered)

Delaware: 697 (23 deaths) (584 recovered)

Dewey: 60 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Ellis: 11 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 1,526 (18 deaths) (1,180 recovered)

Garvin: 347 (4 deaths) (293 recovered)

Grady: 936 (11 deaths) (613 recovered)

Grant: 40 (31 recovered)

Greer: 105 (8 deaths) (82 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (37 recovered)

Harper: 26 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Haskell: 266 (4 deaths) (194 recovered)

Hughes: 288 (4 deaths) (239 recovered)

Jackson: 709 (10 deaths) (639 recovered)

Jefferson: 42 (36 recovered)

Johnston: 150 (4 deaths) (120 recovered)

Kay: 531 (13 deaths) (378 recovered)

Kingfisher: 328 (2 deaths) (294 recovered)

Kiowa: 68 (2 deaths) (54 recovered)

Latimer: 130 (2 deaths) (117 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,031 (17 deaths) (815 recovered)

Lincoln: 398 (10 deaths) (329 recovered)

Logan: 422 (1 death) (349 recovered)

Love: 169 (1 death) (140 recovered)

Major: 80 (1 death) (61 recovered)

Marshall: 173 (1 death) (148 recovered)

Mayes: 562 (11 deaths) (446 recovered)

McClain: 799 (7 deaths) (660 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,238 (34 deaths) (1,050 recovered)

McIntosh: 298 (4 deaths) (247 recovered)

Murray: 119 (1 death) (101 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,723 (21 deaths) (1,429 recovered)

Noble: 143 (2 deaths) (119 recovered)

Nowata: 134 (3 deaths) (115 recovered)

Okfuskee: 133 (4 deaths) (105 recovered)

Oklahoma: 16,961 (185 deaths) (14,393 recovered)

Okmulgee: 791 (5 deaths) (673 recovered)

Osage: 796 (13 deaths) (708 recovered)

Other: 58 (7 recovered)

Ottawa: 805 (4 deaths) (686 recovered)

Pawnee: 245 (3 deaths) (222 recovered)

Payne: 2,080 (6 deaths) (1,686 recovered)

Pittsburg: 895 (19 deaths) (653 recovered)

Pontotoc: 361 (3 deaths) (279 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,234 (9 deaths) (997 recovered)

Pushmataha: 149 (1 death) (130 recovered)

Roger Mills: 35 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Rogers: 1,729 (49 deaths) (1,406 recovered)

Seminole: 414 (6 deaths) (343 recovered)

Sequoyah: 815 (11 deaths) (642 recovered)

Stephens: 389 (5 deaths) (287 recovered)

Texas: 1,436 (8 deaths) (1,299 recovered)

Tillman: 82 (2 deaths) (73 recovered)

Tulsa: 16,207 (153 deaths) (14,566 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,422 (26 deaths) (1,253 recovered)

Washington: 954 (40 deaths) (860 recovered)

Washita: 64 (42 recovered)

Woods: 99 (32 recovered)

Woodward: 970 (1 death) (143 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 12,628 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 65,482 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

