Officials: 14 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there were 14 additional COVID-19 deaths to report, bringing the total number of deaths in Oklahoma to 744 since March.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 54,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 650 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.2% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were 14 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 744.

Right now, officials say there are 553 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 413 (6 deaths) (320 recovered)

Alfalfa: 12 (5 recovered)

Atoka: 101 (1 death) (78 recovered)

Beaver: 42 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 118 (1 death) (69 recovered)

Blaine: 62 (43 recovered)

Bryan: 559 (3 deaths) (476 recovered)

Caddo: 513 (20 deaths) (423 recovered)

Canadian: 1,433 (11 deaths) (1,243 recovered)

Carter: 396 (6 deaths) (350 recovered)

Cherokee: 589 (4 deaths) (450 recovered)

Choctaw: 229 (1 death) (195 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 2 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,581 (63 deaths) (3,130 recovered)

Coal: 50 (42 recovered)

Comanche: 1,181 (11 deaths) (917 recovered)

Cotton: 25 (2 deaths) (17 recovered)

Craig: 108 (1 death) (90 recovered)

Creek: 758 (19 deaths) (657 recovered)

Custer: 292 (223 recovered)

Delaware: 511 (20 deaths) (437 recovered)

Dewey: 19 (12 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 795 (9 deaths) (513 recovered)

Garvin: 255 (4 deaths) (233 recovered)

Grady: 499 (7 deaths) (450 recovered)

Grant: 22 (18 recovered)

Greer: 86 (8 deaths) (72 recovered)

Harmon: 37 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 151 (2 deaths) (73 recovered)

Hughes: 199 (3 deaths) (152 recovered)

Jackson: 570 (7 deaths) (530 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 70 (51 recovered)

Kay: 291 (11 deaths) (245 recovered)

Kingfisher: 238 (154 recovered)

Kiowa: 40 (1 death) (31 recovered)

Latimer: 107 (2 deaths) (98 recovered)

Le Flore: 560 (3 deaths) (412 recovered)

Lincoln: 276 (5 deaths) (183 recovered)

Logan: 268 (1 death) (233 recovered)

Love: 88 (74 recovered)

Major: 43 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Marshall: 127 (1 death) (114 recovered)

Mayes: 395 (8 deaths) (322 recovered)

McClain: 540 (4 deaths) (466 recovered)

McCurtain: 968 (29 deaths) (807 recovered)

McIntosh: 225 (4 deaths) (193 recovered)

Murray: 87 (82 recovered)

Muskogee: 681 (16 deaths) (497 recovered)

Noble: 99 (2 deaths) (86 recovered)

Nowata: 81 (1 death) (63 recovered)

Okfuskee: 91 (3 deaths) (68 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,765 (145 deaths) (10,974 recovered)

Okmulgee: 578 (4 deaths) (485 recovered)

Osage: 602 (12 deaths) (443 recovered)

Other: 7

Ottawa: 476 (4 deaths) (400 recovered)

Pawnee: 197 (3 deaths) (156 recovered)

Payne: 950 (5 deaths) (779 recovered)

Pittsburg: 545 (14 deaths) (404 recovered)

Pontotoc: 227 (2 deaths) (200 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 766 (9 deaths) (476 recovered)

Pushmataha: 121 (1 death) (108 recovered)

Roger Mills: 13 (1 death) (9 recovered)

Rogers: 1,224 (31 deaths) (1,004 recovered)

Seminole: 294 (5 deaths) (233 recovered)

Sequoyah: 520 (6 deaths) (394 recovered)

Stephens: 237 (4 deaths) (200 recovered)

Texas: 1,114 (7 deaths) (1,069 recovered)

Tillman: 63 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Tulsa: 12,559 (127 deaths) (10,917 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,075 (23 deaths) (911 recovered)

Washington: 746 (39 deaths) (635 recovered)

Washita: 42 (32 recovered)

Woods: 24 (22 recovered)

Woodward: 75 (49 recovered).

(Getty)

In all, officials believe there are 7,912 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 45,516 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: