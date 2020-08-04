Officials: 15 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, including two young adults

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials continue to stress the importance of taking precautions against COVID-19, especially as the health department announced 15 additional deaths connected to the virus.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 39,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 861 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 2.2% increase.

Officials say there were 15 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 566.

While most of the patients were 50-years-old or older, two of the deaths occurred in people in the 18 to 35-year-old age range.

There are 504 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 3.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 311 (6 deaths) (214 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 65 (56 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (35 recovered)

Beckham: 45 (1 death) (33 recovered)

Blaine: 38 (29 recovered)

Bryan: 398 (1 death) (312 recovered)

Caddo: 383 (14 deaths) (263 recovered)

Canadian: 1,106 (6 deaths) (908 recovered)

Carter: 312 (4 deaths) (256 recovered)

Cherokee: 360 (2 deaths) (210 recovered)

Choctaw: 171 (1 death) (156 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,780 (52 deaths) (2,320 recovered)

Coal: 31 (23 recovered)

Comanche: 785 (10 deaths) (711 recovered)

Cotton: 18 (2 deaths) (14 recovered)

Craig: 77 (60 recovered)

Creek: 510 (13 deaths) (409 recovered)

Custer: 194 (156 recovered)

Delaware: 404 (19 deaths) (351 recovered)

Dewey: 8 (7 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 382 (4 deaths) (288 recovered)

Garvin: 218 (4 deaths) (181 recovered)

Grady: 417 (6 deaths) (372 recovered)

Grant: 12 (8 recovered)

Greer: 81 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 25 (6 recovered)

Harper: 9 (6 recovered)

Haskell: 47 (30 recovered)

Hughes: 115 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Jackson: 489 (5 deaths) (395 recovered)

Jefferson: 32 (25 recovered)

Johnston: 42 (32 recovered)

Kay: 223 (10 deaths) (178 recovered)

Kingfisher: 113 (94 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (25 recovered)

Latimer: 77 (1 death) (48 recovered)

Le Flore: 261 (1 death) (149 recovered)

Lincoln: 142 (2 deaths) (92 recovered)

Logan: 188 (1 death) (154 recovered)

Love: 65 (62 recovered)

Major: 26 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Marshall: 100 (74 recovered)

Mayes: 290 (6 deaths) (226 recovered)

McClain: 402 (4 deaths) (351 recovered)

McCurtain: 835 (26 deaths) (723 recovered)

McIntosh: 157 (1 death) (120 recovered)

Murray: 63 (53 recovered)

Muskogee: 463 (16 deaths) (312 recovered)

Noble: 81 (2 deaths) (69 recovered)

Nowata: 56 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Okfuskee: 57 (37 recovered)

Oklahoma: 9,593 (102 deaths) (7,906 recovered)

Okmulgee: 405 (3 deaths) (301 recovered)

Osage: 376 (11 deaths) (319 recovered)

Other: 11 (2 recovered)

Ottawa: 348 (2 deaths) (276 recovered)

Pawnee: 126 (3 deaths) (107 recovered)

Payne: 678 (3 deaths) (602 recovered)

Pittsburg: 214 (3 deaths) (143 recovered)

Pontotoc: 185 (2 deaths) (142 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 414 (8 deaths) (289 recovered)

Pushmataha: 103 (65 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (6 recovered)

Rogers: 855 (16 deaths) (625 recovered)

Seminole: 209 (5 deaths) (131 recovered)

Sequoyah: 279 (4 deaths) (170 recovered)

Stephens: 182 (2 deaths) (148 recovered)

Texas: 1,037 (7 deaths) (1,009 recovered)

Tillman: 57 (1 death) (51 recovered)

Tulsa: 9,418 (101 deaths) (8,010 recovered)

Wagoner: 762 (22 deaths) (614 recovered)

Washington: 589 (39 deaths) (499 recovered)

Washita: 26 (21 recovered)

Woods: 19 (15 recovered)

Woodward: 35 (29 recovered).

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 32,319 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

