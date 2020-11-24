Officials: 1,566 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we’re approaching Thanksgiving, health experts say the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continues to climb.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 180,610 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,736 cases, or a 1.5% increase.

There were 15 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,664.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials say there were 1,566 people in Oklahoma hospitals with either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 1,144 (13 deaths) (930 recovered)

Alfalfa: 335 (166 recovered)

Atoka: 791 (1 death) (609 recovered)

Beaver: 170 (2 death) (132 recovered)

Beckham: 1,238 (17 deaths) (1,047 recovered)

Blaine: 347 (2 deaths) (270 recovered)

Bryan: 2,634 (18 deaths) (2,157 recovered)

Caddo: 1,679 (30 deaths) (1,379 recovered)

Canadian: 6,417 (27 deaths) (5,205 recovered)

Carter: 1,473 (13 deaths) (1,157 recovered)

Cherokee: 2,129 (10 deaths) (1,617 recovered)

Choctaw: 669 (4 deaths) (560 recovered)

Cimarron: 70 (57 recovered)

Cleveland: 12,012 (124 deaths) (9,945 recovered)

Coal: 281 (226 recovered)

Comanche: 4,313 (31 deaths) (3,383 recovered)

Cotton: 194 (3 deaths) (135 recovered)

Craig: 867 (3 deaths) (734 recovered)

Creek: 2,460 (44 deaths) (1,973 recovered)

Custer: 1,769 (11 deaths) (1,362 recovered)

Delaware: 1,810 (38 deaths) (1,514 recovered)

Dewey: 172 (1 death) (132 recovered)

Ellis: 155 (78 recovered)

Garfield: 3,537 (33 deaths) (2,860 recovered)

Garvin: 1,477 (12 deaths) (1,147 recovered)

Grady: 2,488 (21 deaths) (2,028 recovered)

Grant: 195 (4 deaths) (155 recovered)

Greer: 236 (8 deaths) (183 recovered)

Harmon: 100 (87 recovered)

Harper: 180 (2 deaths) (113 recovered)

Haskell: 623 (6 deaths) (510 recovered)

Hughes: 561 (7 deaths) (474 recovered)

Jackson: 1,736 (30 deaths) (1,438 recovered)

Jefferson: 183 (2 death) (118 recovered)

Johnston: 489 (4 deaths) (407 recovered)

Kay: 1,619 (23 deaths) (1,273 recovered)

Kingfisher: 825 (6 deaths) (695 recovered)

Kiowa: 309 (6 deaths) (234 recovered)

Latimer: 296 (3 deaths) (259 recovered)

Le Flore: 2,299 (26 deaths) (1,994 recovered)

Lincoln: 1,239 (26 deaths) (996 recovered)

Logan: 1,318 (3 deaths) (1,043 recovered)

Love: 540 (1 death) (396 recovered)

Major: 446 (2 death) (312 recovered)

Marshall: 674 (3 deaths) (504 recovered)

Mayes: 1,484 (17 deaths) (1,158 recovered)

McClain: 2,303 (16 deaths) (1,819 recovered)

McCurtain: 2,227 (44 deaths) (1,848 recovered)

McIntosh: 779 (13 deaths) 612 recovered)

Murray: 581 (4 deaths) (457 recovered)

Muskogee: 3,989 (30 deaths) (2,848 recovered)

Noble: 472 (4 deaths) (306 recovered)

Nowata: 385 (5 deaths) (322 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,019 (13 deaths) (706 recovered)

Oklahoma: 36,880 (282 deaths) (28,733 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,707 (20 deaths) (1,444 recovered)

Osage: 1,873 (18 deaths) (1,642 recovered)

Other: 57 (15 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,652 (22 deaths) (1,451 recovered)

Pawnee: 538 (6 deaths) (444 recovered)

Payne: 4,019 (17 deaths) (3,425 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,803 (21 deaths) (1,534 recovered)

Pontotoc: 1,782 (10 deaths) (1,323 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 3,257 (23 deaths) (2,645 recovered)

Pushmataha: 393 (6 deaths) (351 recovered)

Roger Mills: 150 (5 deaths) (98 recovered)

Rogers: 3,775 (63 deaths) (3,045 recovered)

Seminole: 1,177 (11 deaths) (1,000 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,748 (14 deaths) (1,479 recovered)

Stephens: 1,490 (15 deaths) (1,082 recovered)

Texas: 2,260 (11 deaths) (2,065 recovered)

Tillman: 300 (5 deaths) (228 recovered)

Tulsa: 30,917 (258 deaths) (25,651 recovered)

Wagoner: 2,615 (35 deaths) (2,243 recovered)

Washington: 1,891 (46 deaths) (1,594 recovered)

Washita: 358 (2 deaths) (243 recovered)

Woods: 495 (1 death) (344 recovered)

Woodward: 1,735 (7 deaths) (1,537 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 33,260 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 145,686 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

