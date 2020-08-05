Officials: 17 additional deaths, 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the state has seen more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 17 additional deaths.

On Wednesday data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 40,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,101 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 2.8% increase.

Officials say there were 17 additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 583.

There are 645 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 4.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 314 (6 deaths) (224 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 67 (60 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (35 recovered)

Beckham: 45 (1 death) (34 recovered)

Blaine: 39 (34 recovered)

Bryan: 402 (1 death) (324 recovered)

Caddo: 384 (16 deaths) (271 recovered)

Canadian: 1,128 (6 deaths) (936 recovered)

Carter: 315 (4 deaths) (261 recovered)

Cherokee: 385 (2 deaths) (229 recovered)

Choctaw: 171 (1 death) (156 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,871 (54 deaths) (2,422 recovered)

Coal: 31 (23 recovered)

Comanche: 792 (10 deaths) (715 recovered)

Cotton: 19 (2 deaths) (15 recovered)

Craig: 77 (61 recovered)

Creek: 536 (13 deaths) (425 recovered)

Custer: 193 (164 recovered)

Delaware: 405 (19 deaths) (353 recovered)

Dewey: 8 (7 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 389 (4 deaths) (298 recovered)

Garvin: 215 (4 deaths) (185 recovered)

Grady: 421 (7 deaths) (378 recovered)

Grant: 12 (8 recovered)

Greer: 81 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 27 (10 recovered)

Harper: 9 (6 recovered)

Haskell: 48 (30 recovered)

Hughes: 118 (1 death) (74 recovered)

Jackson: 497 (5 deaths) (410 recovered)

Jefferson: 32 (25 recovered)

Johnston: 45 (33 recovered)

Kay: 231 (11 deaths) (182 recovered)

Kingfisher: 114 (97 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Latimer: 77 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Le Flore: 277 (1 death) (165 recovered)

Lincoln: 147 (2 deaths) (99 recovered)

Logan: 196 (2 deaths) (159 recovered)

Love: 65 (63 recovered)

Major: 26 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Marshall: 99 (77 recovered)

Mayes: 294 (6 deaths) (231 recovered)

McClain: 420 (4 deaths) (362 recovered)

McCurtain: 838 (28 deaths) (725 recovered)

McIntosh: 160 (1 death) (123 recovered)

Murray: 68 (54 recovered)

Muskogee: 480 (16 deaths) (321 recovered)

Noble: 83 (2 deaths) (70 recovered)

Nowata: 56 (1 death) (52 recovered)

Okfuskee: 58 (37 recovered)

Oklahoma: 9,950 (107 deaths) (8,242 recovered)

Okmulgee: 411 (3 deaths) (314 recovered)

Osage: 385 (11 deaths) (324 recovered)

Other: 9

Ottawa: 352 (2 deaths) (289 recovered)

Pawnee: 127 (3 deaths) (109 recovered)

Payne: 687 (4 deaths) (609 recovered)

Pittsburg: 227 (3 deaths) (152 recovered)

Pontotoc: 186 (2 deaths) (149 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 416 (8 deaths) (309 recovered)

Pushmataha: 101 (72 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (7 recovered)

Rogers: 874 (16 deaths) (641 recovered)

Seminole: 214 (5 deaths) (140 recovered)

Sequoyah: 290 (4 deaths) (185 recovered)

Stephens: 190 (2 deaths) (152 recovered)

Texas: 1,044 (7 deaths) (1,013 recovered)

Tillman: 57 (1 death) (51 recovered)

Tulsa: 9,742 (103 deaths) (8,225 recovered)

Wagoner: 787 (22 deaths) (633 recovered)

Washington: 593 (39 deaths) (509 recovered)

Washita: 25 (22 recovered)

Woods: 19 (15 recovered)

Woodward: 35 (29 recovered).

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 33,383 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

