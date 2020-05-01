Officials: 172 residents tested at one-day COVID-19 testing site

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: A NHS nurse holds a Coronavirus testing kit as she speaks to the media at a drive through Coronavirus testing site in a car park on March 12, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. The National Health Service facility has been set up in a car park to allow people with NHS referrals to be swabbed for Covid-19. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department says more than a hundred residents were tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site on Thursday.

On Thursday, the health department held a one-day COVID-19 testing site at Classen SAS High School at Northeast.

“The need to host a pop-up testing site in N.E. Oklahoma City was evident,” said Phil Maytubby, COO for OCCHD. “We’ve followed the data reports from other cities where this virus is disproportionately impacting the African-American community. While we’re not seeing the same impacts here in Oklahoma City, we want to ensure we’re providing testing in an equitable manner that serves all residents of Oklahoma County.”

In all, the department tested 172 individuals at the pop-up site, which was open for just four hours.

The main testing site, which is at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, sees an average of about 150 patients each day.