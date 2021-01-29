Officials: 2 firefighters, 2 residents die in Oklahoma house fire

WAYNOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of four members of their community.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, authorities say members of the Waynoka Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Locust St.

According to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, the residents called 911 to say their house was on fire and they were trapped in the bedroom.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Waynoka Fire Department arrived on scene. They quickly realized that the fire was blocking the door and they were unable to reach the victims through the window.

image of deadly fire in Waynoka
Deadly fire in Waynoka, Okla.

While working to rescue the people trapped inside, two members of the fire department lost their lives.

Officials say the two residents also died in the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office.

