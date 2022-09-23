POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near Highway 39 and S Ducker St. in Asher following a reported shooting.

Potawatomi County Sheriff Mike Booth with tells us two people shot each other in a street close to Asher School.

Both are receiving treatment for their injuries, but conditions are unknown at this time.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

So far, no other details are being released.