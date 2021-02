Officials: 28 additional Oklahomans die from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say that while everyone is focused on the energy emergency in the state, they are still keeping a close eye on the state’s COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 415,858 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,078 cases or a 0.3% increase.

There were 28 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,089.

At this point, officials say there are 782 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 447,323 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 173,423 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,046 (21 deaths) (2,835 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,136 (5 deaths) (1,113 recovered)

Atoka: 1,733 (10 deaths) (1,647 recovered)

Beaver: 403 (6 deaths) (383 recovered)

Beckham: 2,662 (35 deaths) (2,519 recovered)

Blaine: 983 (7 deaths) (913 recovered)

Bryan: 5,746 (52 deaths) (5,335 recovered)

Caddo: 3,761 (54 deaths) (3,516 recovered)

Canadian: 15,447 (86 deaths) (14,801 recovered)

Carter: 5,555 (43 deaths) (5,196 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,340 (39 deaths) (4,981 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,528 (13 deaths) (1,426 recovered)

Cimarron: 125 (1 death) (118 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,147 (253 deaths) (26,365 recovered)

Coal: 676 (13 deaths) (631 recovered)

Comanche: 11,570 (125 deaths) (10,705 recovered)

Cotton: 632 (13 deaths) (580 recovered)

Craig: 1,874 (11 deaths) (1,797 recovered)

Creek: 6,357 (108 deaths) (5,962 recovered)

Custer: 3,937 (65 deaths) (3,744 recovered)

Delaware: 4,289 (60 deaths) (4,085 recovered)

Dewey: 523 (6 deaths) (499 recovered)

Ellis: 347 (2 deaths) (331 recovered)

Garfield: 7,421 (69 deaths) (7,039 recovered)

Garvin: 3,408 (44 deaths) (3,214 recovered)

Grady: 5,560 (67 deaths) (5,287 recovered)

Grant: 524 (7 deaths) (498 recovered)

Greer: 522 (16 deaths) (469 recovered)

Harmon: 286 (2 deaths) (263 recovered)

Harper: 403 (4 deaths) (387 recovered)

Haskell: 1,199 (9 deaths) (1,125 recovered)

Hughes: 1,134 (17 deaths) (1,042 recovered)

Jackson: 2,847 (44 deaths) (2,679 recovered)

Jefferson: 668 (8 deaths) (637 recovered)

Johnston: 1,309 (17 deaths) (1,193 recovered)

Kay: 5,026 (71 deaths) (4,738 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,947 (21 deaths) (1,858 recovered)

Kiowa: 775 (14 deaths) (710 recovered)

Latimer: 784 (8 deaths) (742 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,194 (43 deaths) (4,968 recovered)

Lincoln: 2,987 (54 deaths) (2,819 recovered)

Logan: 3,852 (26 deaths) (3,633 recovered)

Love: 1,408 (8 deaths) (1,350 recovered)

Major: 933 (8 deaths) (892 recovered)

Marshall: 1,838 (12 deaths) (1,736 recovered)

Mayes: 3,931 (36 deaths) (3,674 recovered)

McClain: 4,975 (44 deaths) (4,676 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,737 (61 deaths) (3,433 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,882 (32 deaths) (1,747 recovered)

Murray: 1,891 (21 deaths) (1,778 recovered)

Muskogee: 8,998 (90 deaths) (8,347 recovered)

Noble: 1,330 (10 deaths) (1,241 recovered)

Nowata: 1,073 (15 deaths) (1,018 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,734 (19 deaths) (1,663 recovered)

Oklahoma: 79,260 (680 deaths) (75,239 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,556 (44 deaths) (3,378 recovered)

Osage: 4,384 (44 deaths) (4,165 recovered)

Other: 2 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,570 (40 deaths) (3,420 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,683 (29 deaths) (1,604 recovered)

Payne: 8,244 (46 deaths) (7,922 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,342 (33 deaths) (4,147 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,834 (44 deaths) (4,511 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,682 (69 deaths) (7,257 recovered)

Pushmataha: 962 (13 deaths) (904 recovered)

Roger Mills: 380 (7 deaths) (357 recovered)

Rogers: 9,772 (109 deaths) (9,257 recovered)

Seminole: 2,723 (31 deaths) (2,540 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,807 (28 deaths) (3,589 recovered)

Stephens: 4,604 (59 deaths) (4,322 recovered)

Texas: 3,411 (22 deaths) (3,294 recovered)

Tillman: 739 (14 deaths) (691 recovered)

Tulsa: 69,112 (661 deaths) (65,716 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,540 (77 deaths) (7,125 recovered)

Washington: 4,580 (80 deaths) (4,296 recovered)

Washita: 1,046 (8 deaths) (993 recovered)

Woods: 1,176 (11 deaths) (1,139 recovered)

Woodward: 3,056 (15 deaths) (2,964 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 18,600 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 393,169 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.