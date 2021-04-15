Officials: 325,000 Oklahomans eligible for zero-dollar health insurance plans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans are eligible for zero-dollar health insurance plans, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that 325,000 Oklahomans are eligible for zero-dollar plans through Healthcare.gov.

“We’re delivering lower health care costs to more Oklahomans because everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care. Today, help is here – and people who are eligible for tax credits can start saving money on their health insurance premiums thanks to the American Rescue Plan,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We have already seen more than half a million Americans nationwide gain quality affordable health care coverage through President Biden’s Special Enrollment Period. We are encouraging uninsured Oklahomans and current Marketplace enrollees to visit HealthCare.gov to see if they qualify for enhanced financial assistance to purchase quality, affordable health coverage.”

Right now, officials say 151,000 current enrollees and 174,000 uninsured adults can sign up for quality health coverage with no monthly premiums.

Also, 155,000 current enrollees and 188,000 uninsured adults are eligible for low-premium plans.

Consumers who want to enroll in coverage and see if they qualify for more affordable premiums can visit HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov to view 2021 plans and prices and, if eligible, enroll in a plan that best meets their needs.

Additionally, consumers can call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596, which provides assistance in over 150 languages. TTY users can call 1-855-889-4325. Consumers can also find a local assister or agent/broker in their area by visiting: https://localhelp.healthcare.gov. Eligible consumers can apply through HealthCare.gov through August 15, 2021, to gain access to the Special Enrollment Period to change or update their plan choices.