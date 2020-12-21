Officials: 35-year-old man found dead at Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a 35-year-old man was found dead at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 20, officials say a 35-year-old male detainee was found unresponsive in his cell.

Immediately, staff began performing CPR but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities say they are waiting to identify the man, but say he was awaiting a felony jury trial on two counts of endangering others while eluding police and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Officials say it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s exact cause and manner of death.

An internal investigation is ongoing at this time.