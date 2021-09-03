Officials: 39 additional COVID-19 deaths, 3,000 cases reported in Oklahoma

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials are reporting 39 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 560,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,080 cases since Thursday, Sept. 2.

At this point, officials believe there are 23,035 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,292 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 1,589 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 42 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

On Friday, the four largest hospital systems in the metro released their COVID-19 case counts and bed availability.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.73 million have completed the series.