Officials: 5,500 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 5,500 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma as hospitalizations rise across the state.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 775,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 5,507 new cases since Tuesday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 66,444 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,697 deaths as of

Wednesday. That’s an increase of 31 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,288 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 37 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.62 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.12 million have completed the series.