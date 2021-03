Officials: 56 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 56 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 424,999 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 111 cases or a 0% increase.

There were 56 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 4,534.

Officials say the deaths occurred between Nov. 13 and Feb. 28.

At this point, officials say there are 468 patients hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 546,004 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 293,397 have completed both doses.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,097 (25 deaths) (2,931 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,148 (5 deaths) (1,133 recovered)

Atoka: 1,765 (13 deaths) (1,698 recovered)

Beaver: 440 (6 deaths) (417 recovered)

Beckham: 2,709 (37 deaths) (2,584 recovered)

Blaine: 998 (8 deaths) (954 recovered)

Bryan: 5,913 (56 deaths) (5,582 recovered)

Caddo: 3,811 (58 deaths) (3,607 recovered)

Canadian: 15,884 (97 deaths) (15,414 recovered)

Carter: 5,727 (60 deaths) (5,459 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,422 (44 deaths) (5,138 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,553 (14 deaths) (1,468 recovered)

Cimarron: 190 (1 death) (184 recovered)

Cleveland: 28,716 (274 deaths) (27,423 recovered)

Coal: 683 (14 deaths) (649 recovered)

Comanche: 12,072 (140 deaths) (11,335 recovered)

Cotton: 652 (13 deaths) (601 recovered)

Craig: 1,892 (11 deaths) (1,826 recovered)

Creek: 6,541 (117 deaths) (6,266 recovered)

Custer: 4,007 (72 deaths) (3,846 recovered)

Delaware: 4,372 (62 deaths) (4,183 recovered)

Dewey: 534 (6 deaths) (509 recovered)

Ellis: 351 (3 deaths) (335 recovered)

Garfield: 7,587 (78 deaths) (7,306 recovered)

Garvin: 3,468 (52 deaths) (3,306 recovered)

Grady: 5,647 (77 deaths) (5,429 recovered)

Grant: 535 (7 deaths) (520 recovered)

Greer: 532 (17 deaths) (503 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (268 recovered)

Harper: 408 (4 deaths) (393 recovered)

Haskell: 1,214 (11 deaths) (1,149 recovered)

Hughes: 1,159 (17 deaths) (1,084 recovered)

Jackson: 2,923 (44 deaths) (2,762 recovered)

Jefferson: 672 (12 deaths) (644 recovered)

Johnston: 1,330 (20 deaths) (1,254 recovered)

Kay: 5,086 (81 deaths) (4,853 recovered)

Kingfisher: 1,987 (24 deaths) (1,912 recovered)

Kiowa: 792 (16 deaths) (738 recovered)

Latimer: 802 (9 deaths) (768 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,324 (44 deaths) (5,155 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,037 (54 deaths) (2,898 recovered)

Logan: 3,977 (28 deaths) (3,815 recovered)

Love: 1,426 (12 deaths) (1,375 recovered)

Major: 938 (12 deaths) (909 recovered)

Marshall: 1,862 (12 deaths) (1,810 recovered)

Mayes: 4,009 (38 deaths) (3,819 recovered)

McClain: 5,036 (49 deaths) (4,809 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,797 (64 deaths) (3,549 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,926 (35 deaths) (1,788 recovered)

Murray: 1,918 (22 deaths) (1,842 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,100 (106 deaths) (8,578 recovered)

Noble: 1,347 (13 deaths) (1,283 recovered)

Nowata: 1,100 (16 deaths) (1,050 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,744 (20 deaths) (1,684 recovered)

Oklahoma: 80,870 (758 deaths) (77,803 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,625 (50 deaths) (3,494 recovered)

Osage: 4,488 (52 deaths) (4,315 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,625 (46 deaths) (3,501 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,704 (33 deaths) (1,620 recovered)

Payne: 8,360 (47 deaths) (8,126 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,418 (39 deaths) (4,260 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,944 (48 deaths) (4,702 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 7,891 (79 deaths) (7,607 recovered)

Pushmataha: 984 (14 deaths) (922 recovered)

Roger Mills: 382 (7 deaths) (359 recovered)

Rogers: 9,898 (119 deaths) (9,530 recovered)

Seminole: 2,754 (39 deaths) (2,614 recovered)

Sequoyah: 3,916 (31 deaths) (3,758 recovered)

Stephens: 4,677 (68 deaths) (4,502 recovered)

Texas: 3,447 (24 deaths) (3,351 recovered)

Tillman: 749 (14 deaths) (708 recovered)

Tulsa: 71,006 (723 deaths) (68,834 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,701 (83 deaths) (7,420 recovered)

Washington: 4,783 (89 deaths) (4,550 recovered)

Washita: 1,054 (9 deaths) (1,014 recovered)

Woods: 1,185 (11 deaths) (1,154 recovered)

Woodward: 3,086 (18 deaths) (2,995 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 12,531 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 407,934 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.