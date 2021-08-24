Officials: 64 pediatric patients hospitalized in Oklahoma with COVID-19

EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation’s new infections last week, more than any other state, according to the CDC. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than a thousand Oklahomans are hospitalized with COVID-19, including dozens of children.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 532,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,794 cases since Monday, Aug. 24.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,231 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,004 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 1,497 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 64 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.65 million have completed the series.