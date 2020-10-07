Officials: 7 students test positive for COVID-19, 54 quarantined at Catholic high school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families at a metro Catholic high school are concerned after several students tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials with Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School confirmed to KFOR that seven students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, 54 students are quarantined due to possible exposure of the virus.

“As you may already be aware, we had to send a number of students home today due to their exposure to COVID-19. At this time we have 54 students out on quarantine. This is similar to the number that we experienced two weeks ago. There is a rumor afloat that due to this outbreak we are considering shutting the school down – that rumor is FALSE! We will continue throughout the school year to experience high and low numbers in regards to our students exposure to COVID-19. Currently 7 of the 54 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, that number is high for us, but a very small fraction based on the number of students we have in the school. If that number were to drastically increase then shutting down the school for a few days to sanitize would be considered. There continues to be some confusion regarding our protocols and what constitutes primary exposure and secondary exposure. If needed, please review the protocols posted on our website.

As I have mentioned in previous Irish Eyes, the primary reason for the large majority of our positive cases comes from students contacts outside of the school and school activities. Also, it is important that we be mindful of large student gatherings and weekend activities when students are not in school. These gatherings can quickly result in numerous students being quarantined due to primary exposure.”

Letter sent to Bishop McGuinness parents read.