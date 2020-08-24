Officials: 8,000 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic reached 730, officials say the number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has surpassed 8,000.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 53,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 357 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 0.7% increase.

Image via Pexels

Officials say there were four additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 730.

Right now, officials say there are 578 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 410 (6 deaths) (311 recovered)

Alfalfa: 11 (4 recovered)

Atoka: 98 (1 death) (76 recovered)

Beaver: 41 (39 recovered)

Beckham: 114 (1 death) (64 recovered)

Blaine: 62 (42 recovered)

Bryan: 551 (3 deaths) (470 recovered)

Caddo: 509 (20 deaths) (414 recovered)

Canadian: 1,420 (9 deaths) (1,234 recovered)

Carter: 394 (6 deaths) (341 recovered)

Cherokee: 588 (3 deaths) (439 recovered)

Choctaw: 222 (1 death) (191 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 ( 2 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,543 (63 deaths) (3,049 recovered)

Coal: 50 (41 recovered)

Comanche: 1,151 (11 deaths) (888 recovered)

Cotton: 25 (2 deaths) (17 recovered)

Craig: 106 (1 death) (89 recovered)

Creek: 746 (19 deaths) (648 recovered)

Custer: 282 (219 recovered)

Delaware: 506 (20 deaths) (424 recovered)

Dewey: 18 (12 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 766 (9 deaths) (493 recovered)

Garvin: 257 (4 deaths) (232 recovered)

Grady: 494 (7 deaths) (442 recovered)

Grant: 21 (18 recovered)

Greer: 86 (8 deaths) (72 recovered)

Harmon: 37 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (14 recovered)

Haskell: 147 (2 deaths) (65 recovered)

Hughes: 194 (3 deaths) (149 recovered)

Jackson: 566 (7 deaths) (525 recovered)

Jefferson: 34 (31 recovered)

Johnston: 69 (47 recovered)

Kay: 288 (11 deaths) (241 recovered)

Kingfisher: 236 (151 recovered)

Kiowa: 40 (1 death) (30 recovered)

Latimer: 104 (2 deaths) (96 recovered)

Le Flore: 552 (3 deaths) (396 recovered)

Lincoln: 272 (5 deaths) (177 recovered)

Logan: 265 (1 death) (229 recovered)

Love: 88 (73 recovered)

Major: 43 (1 death) (39 recovered)

Marshall: 126 (1 death) (108 recovered)

Mayes: 388 (8 deaths) (312 recovered)

McClain: 536 (4 deaths) (456 recovered)

McCurtain: 958 (29 deaths) (800 recovered)

McIntosh: 223 (4 deaths) (190 recovered)

Murray: 86 (81 recovered)

Muskogee: 670 (16 deaths) (482 recovered)

Noble: 99 (2 deaths) (84 recovered)

Nowata: 78 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Okfuskee: 91 (3 deaths) (67 recovered)

Oklahoma: 12,651 (144 deaths) (10,753 recovered)

Okmulgee: 567 (4 deaths) (482 recovered)

Osage: 600 (12 deaths) (432 recovered)

Other: 11 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 470 (4 deaths) (398 recovered)

Pawnee: 197 (3 deaths) (150 recovered)

Payne: 935 (4 deaths) (766 recovered)

Pittsburg: 534 (12 deaths) (391 recovered)

Pontotoc: 225 (2 deaths) (198 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 760 (9 deaths) (454 recovered)

Pushmataha: 121 (107 recovered)

Roger Mills: 12 (1 death) (8 recovered)

Rogers: 1,214 (26 deaths) (984 recovered)

Seminole: 288 (5 deaths) (229 recovered)

Sequoyah: 509 (6 deaths) (384 recovered)

Stephens: 235 (4 deaths) (199 recovered)

Texas: 1,099 (7 deaths) (1,063 recovered)

Tillman: 63 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Tulsa: 12,391 (126 deaths) (10,776 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,056 (23 deaths) (892 recovered)

Washington: 744 (39 deaths) (625 recovered)

Washita: 45 (33 recovered)

Woods: 25 (21 recovered)

Woodward: 72 (47 recovered).

(Getty)

In all, officials believe there are 8,132 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Monday, officials believe 44,660 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 16, 2020, a Washington National Guard medic wears full protective equipment while explaining to a driver how to insert a swab into their nasal passage at a coronavirus test site in Yakima, Wash. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Yakima County hard, with cases surging far faster in than in the rest of the state. The virus has caused turmoil in the farm and food processing industries, where some fearful workers staged wildcat strikes recently to demand that employers provide safer working conditions. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: