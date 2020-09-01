Officials: 9 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The death toll connected to COVID-19 continues to climb as nine additional deaths have been reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 59,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 666 cases in the past 24 hours, or a 1.1% increase.

Officials say there was nine additional deaths, meaning the death toll stands at 809.

While most of the deaths occur in patients 50-years-old or older, one of the recent deaths was a woman in the 36 to 49-year-old age group in Adair County.

Right now, officials say there are 535 people who are hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 458 (9 deaths) (346 recovered)

Alfalfa: 14 (6 recovered)

Atoka: 113 (1 death) (92 recovered)

Beaver: 44 (41 recovered)

Beckham: 125 (1 death) (110 recovered)

Blaine: 75 (1 death) (54 recovered)

Bryan: 609 (3 deaths) (524 recovered)

Caddo: 571 (20 deaths) (470 recovered)

Canadian: 1,547 (12 deaths) (1,325 recovered)

Carter: 416 (6 deaths) (368 recovered)

Cherokee: 686 (7 deaths) (522 recovered)

Choctaw: 246 (1 death) (213 recovered)

Cimarron: 14 (14 recovered)

Cleveland: 3,991 (64 deaths) (3,335 recovered)

Coal: 59 (46 recovered)

Comanche: 1,261 (11 deaths) (1,154 recovered)

Cotton: 31 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Craig: 123 (1 death) (98 recovered)

Creek: 828 (21 deaths) (708 recovered)

Custer: 332 (257 recovered)

Delaware: 546 (21 deaths) (472 recovered)

Dewey: 21 (1 death) (15 recovered)

Ellis: 6 (6 recovered)

Garfield: 993 (12 deaths) (666 recovered)

Garvin: 261 (4 deaths) (240 recovered)

Grady: 535 (7 deaths) (468 recovered)

Grant: 25 (20 recovered)

Greer: 88 (8 deaths) (75 recovered)

Harmon: 39 (29 recovered)

Harper: 17 (16 recovered)

Haskell: 167 (4 deaths) (132 recovered)

Hughes: 217 (3 deaths) (178 recovered)

Jackson: 596 (9 deaths) (560 recovered)

Jefferson: 36 (32 recovered)

Johnston: 94 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Kay: 326 (12 deaths) (262 recovered)

Kingfisher: 263 (2 deaths) (217 recovered)

Kiowa: 44 (1 death) (35 recovered)

Latimer: 113 (2 deaths) (103 recovered)

Le Flore: 672 (7 deaths) (513 recovered)

Lincoln: 303 (8 deaths) (245 recovered)

Logan: 305 (1 death) (254 recovered)

Love: 108 (81 recovered)

Major: 52 (1 death) (41 recovered)

Marshall: 131 (1 death) (122 recovered)

Mayes: 417 (9 deaths) (352 recovered)

McClain: 580 (4 deaths) (505 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,030 (30 deaths) (847 recovered)

McIntosh: 239 (4 deaths) (206 recovered)

Murray: 90 (1 death) (84 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,327 (16 deaths) (574 recovered)

Noble: 107 (2 deaths) (88 recovered)

Nowata: 100 (1 death) (70 recovered)

Okfuskee: 103 (3 deaths) (83 recovered)

Oklahoma: 13,566 (154 deaths) (11,814 recovered)

Okmulgee: 621 (4 deaths) (525 recovered)

Osage: 647 (12 deaths) (573 recovered)

Other: 60

Ottawa: 531 (4 deaths) (452 recovered)

Pawnee: 219 (3 deaths) (186 recovered)

Payne: 1,196 (5 deaths) (856 recovered)

Pittsburg: 593 (16 deaths) (496 recovered)

Pontotoc: 244 (3 deaths) (213 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 872 (9 deaths) (623 recovered)

Pushmataha: 126 (1 death) (117 recovered)

Roger Mills: 13 (1 death) (10 recovered)

Rogers: 1,322 (41 deaths) (1,102 recovered)

Seminole: 327 (5 deaths) (259 recovered)

Sequoyah: 583 (8 deaths) (448 recovered)

Stephens: 253 (4 deaths) (214 recovered)

Texas: 1,160 (7 deaths) (1,088 recovered)

Tillman: 69 (1 death) (60 recovered)

Tulsa: 13,376 (134 deaths) (11,773 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,164 (23 deaths) (1,007 recovered)

Washington: 798 (39 deaths) (692 recovered)

Washita: 42 (35 recovered)

Woods: 25 (24 recovered)

Woodward: 98 (66 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 8,601 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Tuesday, officials believe 49,989 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

