Officials: All docks, boat ramps closed at Arcadia Lake

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Arcadia Lake are providing an update to the situation at the lake as many families prepare to head out for the Fourth of July weekend.

On Friday, city leaders in Edmond announced that all of the docks and boat ramps at Arcadia Lake are closed due to flooding.

Officials stress that no one should enter the docks.

At this point, Central State Park is open with very limited access. However, some sites in Cottonwood will not be accessible.

Central State Park

Park is open with very limited access.

Bobcat, Beach, and Boat ramp are closed.

Some sites in Cottonwood will not be accessible. These sites will be marked off at the park. Traffic will travel Two Way through the Regular hook ups, starting at site 134 and through the full hook ups to make a loop. No one other than registered campers should be in this area.

Pavilions will be routed in through Douglas to enter. Staff will be posted at that location.

Camping will be allowed in Kingsnake, but they will enter through Douglas after registering in a site.

Walk in fishing will be allowed, but they must park in gravel lot at 4way and walk in.

Edmond Park

Boat ramp closed, parking lot open

Bronco Loop Closed

Camping closed at this time

Gate will be closed when staff is not present

Swimming allowed from beach area

Picnic allowed, park at beach and walk over

Picnic allowed at campsites near playground

Fishing allowed

Parking available at playground, beach boat ramp.

Scissortail Campground

Park is open with limited access

Some sites will not be available or will be available to tent camping only.

Sites will be accessible through two-way travel.

Officials stress that visitors should use extreme caution on dirt trails, adding that those trails have not been cleared of debris. Also, some of those trails may still be under water.

At the same time, Spring Creek Paved Trail and the Equestrian Trail are closed.

Spring Creek Park

Park opened with limited access

Arrowhead closed

Boat ramp closed, parking lot open

Gate will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Swimming allowed at the beach area

Fishing allowed

Parking available at Group RV and Boat Ramp areas

Picnic areas available near Cherokee pavilion and A-loop.

Carl Reherman Park is closed to the public.

Also, officials say all 14-day stay limits have been waived for one week.

You can keep up to date with lake status’ here.