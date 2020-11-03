Crews working to restore power to Oklahoma polling locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— Officials stress that although there are thousands of Oklahomans still without power, every polling location in the area should have some form of electricity.

For the past several days, OG&E and officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board have been working around the clock to restore power to polling locations.

“Everyday seems to bring something new,” said Doug Sanderson, of the Oklahoma County Election Board.

OG&E said the 800 polling places in their service area are considered critical sites.

“We are still hopeful that we will get all of them up by the end of the day but just in case, we have generators that we are actually moving onsite now to ensure that in case we are not able to get those locations fired up that they will have generators running for the morning,” said David Kimmel, with OG&E.

Oklahoma Emergency Management is supplying the gear to make sure all locations have power so that electronic scanner can work to count ballots.

On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security announced that all polling locations have power for the election.

Officials say there are a limited number of polling locations that are using generators due to power outages in area.

However, KFOR has learned of two polling locations that have lost power since voting began.

Authorities with the Office of Emergency Management tell KFOR that Mayflower Congregational UCC, along N.W. 63rd St. in Oklahoma City, and Northwest Church of Christ, along N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City, both lost electricity after the polls opened.

We’re told crews are working to restore power to those areas immediately.

Officials say if power is not restored before polls close, those ballots will still be counted.

“All ballot boxes have ’emergency bins’ where ballots can be deposited in the event of a power outage or technical issue… Ballots are scanned later when the voting machine is available or on Election Night at the County Election Board,” a tweet by the Oklahoma State Election Board read.

Reminder:



All ballot boxes have ‘emergency bins’ where ballots can be deposited in the event of a power outage or technical issue… Ballots are scanned later when the voting machine is available or on Election Night at the County Election Board.



This is standard procedure. — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) November 3, 2020

Election officials say make sure to schedule extra time to vote, have your current ID or voter registration card.

You should also check your polling location since some have changed.

Be sure to be with KFOR on election night. We will cover all the Oklahoma races and ballot measures.