Officials: Almost 300,000 Oklahomans request absentee ballots

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Americans are gearing up for the presidential election in November, officials say many Oklahomans will be voting absentee.

The Oklahoma State Board of Elections says more Oklahomans have requested absentee ballots than ever before.

As of Tuesday, Oklahoma voters have requested almost 300,000 absentee ballots.

In all, officials say more than 107,000 absentee ballots have already been cast in the upcoming presidential election in Oklahoma.

If you would like to vote absentee this year, you’ve got a couple more weeks to request a ballot.

The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 27.

If you vote absentee by mail, your ballot must be received by your county election board no later than 7 p.m. on election day.

If you choose to hand-deliver your absentee ballot to your county election board, make sure you do so before the end of the business day the Monday before the election.

If a voter requests a “standard” absentee ballot but changes their mind and decides to vote in-person on election day or an early voting day, they can do so if they have not submitted their mail absentee ballot.

They should tell the poll worker they received an absentee ballot, but have decided to vote in-person.

They will be asked to sign the poll book and an affidavit stating that they received an absentee ballot, but have not submitted it.

It is a felony to vote twice in Oklahoma.

You can find more about Oklahoma’s absentee ballot harvesting laws here.

If you’re worried you had the incorrect postage or that your ballot did not make it, you can track your absentee ballot on the OK Voter Portal website or call your county election board.

Early Voting dates at County Election Boards are as follows:

Thurs., Oct. 29 (8-6 p.m.)

Fri., Oct. 30 (8-6 p.m.)

Sat., Oct. 31 (9-2 p.m.)

LATEST STORIES: