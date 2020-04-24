Officials: Animal spotted in OKC is not a mountain lion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A social media post caused quite a stir for residents in northwest Oklahoma City, claiming that a mountain lion was prowling in the area.

Multiple reports of a mountain lion near N.W. 164th and Penn had the Oklahoma City Police Department searching for hours to find the big cat.

A picture of the animal cause quite a stir on social media, but the Department of Wildlife Conservation says it was not a mountain lion, just a big house cat.

“100 percent, this is not a mountain lion,” Micah Holmes, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said. “Our experts, our biologists, and game wardens were on the scene to confirm that.”

Holmes says they found no signs of a mountain lion in the area.

Instead, officials say it was simply a big house cat. However, they say the size indicators show the cat was not as big as it appeared in the picture.

“This particular case, there was a little rise right there,” Holmes told KFOR. “A high spot in the topography, so maybe the cat appeared a little bigger than it actually was.”

Residents in the area aren’t buying it, telling KFOR they saw the animal with their own eyes.

One man that works in the area says he saw the cat again on Friday morning and it was definitely a mountain lion.

“I came into work about 6:30 this morning, it was standing at a hilltop right over here, just kind of staring at me,” Robert Davis said. “That’s 100 percent a mountain lion. It’s not no big cat or anything like that, it’s 100 percent a mountain lion.”