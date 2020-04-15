Live Now
Officials asking for public’s help identifying man found dead in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man whose body was found earlier this month.

Investigators say the deceased man was found near S.W. 89th St. and Portland Ave. earlier this month.

He is described as a white man, 18 to 30-years-old, with brown hair, and hazel or green eyes. He was 5’7″ tall and weighed 151 pounds.

Officials stress that the case is not a homicide, but say they are working to identify him.

If you have any information on his identity, call the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office at (405) 239-7141.

