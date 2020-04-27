Officials asking you to plant flowers to help monarch butterflies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Americans are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, some are spending time in their gardens.

In addition to planting herbs, environmental officials ask that you consider planting habitats that are needed to support monarch butterflies.

In addition to climate change and drought, habitat loss is one of the primary factors contributing to the decline in the monarch population.

Monarch caterpillars rely on milkweed plants for food, and adult monarchs lay their eggs on the plants while also relying on other nectar flowers for food.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service is collecting data about monarch conservation efforts.

Organizers ask that landowners and farmers plant monarch-friendly habitats and record their efforts in the HabiTally app. The app enables users to enter data that is shared to the USFWS to allow for a better understanding of restoration projects taking place across the nation.

Data should be completed by May 31.