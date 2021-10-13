Officials: At least 16 tornadoes reported across Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A tornado near Snyder.

A tornado near Snyder.- KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans enjoy the cooler temperatures of fall, you might not anticipate severe storms that are often associated with spring.

This week, Oklahoma has seen its fair share of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and strong winds.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there were 14 tornadoes that touched down in the Sooner State on Sunday, and two confirmed tornadoes on Tuesday.

At this point, officials have not had the chance to assess the damage from Wednesday’s storms.

As a line of storms moved through the metro around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, there was a brief spin up near Mustang.

That triggered a tornado warning for residents in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says that there were no reports of injuries or significant power outages caused by the storms.

However, he says there is damage to homes in southwest Oklahoma City, near S.W. 49th and Czech Hall Rd.

There were also spin ups reported in Seminole and Hughes counties.

According to the 4Warn Storm Team, Oklahoma has seen more tornadoes in October of 2021 than in March, April, and May combined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter