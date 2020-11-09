Officials: Be careful where you stack storm debris

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City leaders say they are one step closer to beginning a massive storm cleanup effort across the metro.

City officials say they are close to awarding agreements with contractors to pick up trees and limbs from residential properties after last month’s devastating ice storm.

The city will announce an official start date when the contract is in place.

However, residents can start putting limbs at the curb now.

Tree debris set out guidelines:

Avoid stacking limbs on water meters. If crews can’t access the home’s water meter they will have to estimate water usage for that month.

Cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter.

Separate your limbs from regular bulky waste like furniture, carpeting or appliances. Tree debris that’s mixed with bulky waste won’t be collected.

Avoid stacking debris near poles, mailboxes and trees.

Keep limbs out of the street. It causes safety issues for drivers.

Residential trash customers can take tree and limb debris to one of four participating Oklahoma City landfills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday through Jan. 2. Read more here.

Leaves can be bagged and put into your Big Blue trash carts for weekly pick-up.

Rural residents may burn tree debris with a burn permit from the Fire Marshal’s Office. Read more here.

It’s illegal to dump limbs in City parks. Read more here.

City leaders say it will likely take several months to remove all of the storm debris from the neighborhoods.

LATEST STORIES: