TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a woman found a man’s body in her driveway.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Monday, a woman went outside and found a white SUV parked in her driveway in the 5600 block of N. Lewis.

When she got closer, she could see a man’s body inside the vehicle.

Detectives with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa police at (918) 596-5600.