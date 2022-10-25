OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say about 14,000 people in Oklahoma will lose their health care coverage in 2023.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department announced that Bright Health will stop offering individual health plans in 2023.

In Oklahoma, around 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian, and Cleveland counties will be impacted.

Officials say Oklahomans with Bright Health insurance will be able to use their health insurance through the end of the year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will move all Bright Health memberships to other companies in the market, using automatic enrollment procedures beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Consumers can select another insurance company during the open enrollment period from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2023.