Officials: Construction project leads to closure of busy roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along a busy roadway may need to find a detour amid an ongoing construction project.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say crews will close a portion of Morgan Road near the new John Kilpatrick Turnpike extension for construction completion.

Morgan Road will close between S.W. 44th and S.W. 59th St., beginning on Monday, Feb. 24. Officials say the closure is necessary so crews can complete asphalt rehabilitation.

During the closure, motorists are asked to avoid the area in order to prevent congestion.

Drivers will still have access to the turnpike’s on-ramps, but they may only be able to get to them from the north or south, depending on where the work is taking place.

The work is expected to be completed within two weeks.