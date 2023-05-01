OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of voters across Oklahoma may soon start receiving address confirmation notices in the mail.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board say 326,603 registered voters in Oklahoma will receive an Address Confirmation Notice in the mail.

Although you have 60 days to respond to the notice, officials say you should respond quickly.

“It takes just a couple of minutes to confirm or update your registration. The easiest way to respond is online through the OK Voter Portal. You can also fill out the card and mail it back to us – postage paid,” said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

Voters who don’t respond by the deadline will be removed from the voter rolls after the 2026 General Election.

Officials stress that not every voter will receive a notice. Instead, the notices will be sent to residents who may meet a certain requirement by state law.