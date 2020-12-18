OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Christmas just around the corner, many families will be opening presents and packages at the end of next week.
Officials say that while Christmas is a time of cheer, it also creates a lot of waste.
However, Oklahoma City residents have the option to take part in residential curbside recycling.
Items that can go in your Big Green recycling cart include:
- Plain paper holiday cards and envelopes. Please don’t drop in cards with metallic paper or glitter.
- Cardboard shipping boxes and wrapping paper tubes.
- Brown paper bags with handles removed, or plain brown paper wrapping paper.
- Magazines, newspapers and coupons.
- Glass bottles and jars. Clean and dry, with lids on.
- Aluminum foil, and aluminum serving or baking trays. Clean and dry.
- Plastic drink bottles and food containers. Clean and dry, with lids on.
Naughty items that go in your Big Blue trash cart include:
- Plastic bags and wrap, including bubble wrap and shipping air pockets.
- Wrapping paper, tissue paper and gift bags. Many wrapping papers have plastic coatings or contain chemicals that keep them from breaking down during the recycling process.
- Christmas lights. These get caught in the sorting equipment at the recycling facility and can cause it to shut down.
- Ribbons and bows. Save ribbons and bows for another holiday or toss them in your Big Blue trash cart.
- Paper plates and napkins. Most paper products used for food are manufactured with moisture-blocking chemicals that keep the paper from breaking down during the recycling process.
- Plastic cutlery and napkins.
- Shipping peanuts and packing foam.
- Christmas greenery and trees. Set your trees at the curb for your regular monthly bulky pick-up or use a local compost service.
- Implosion of former Trump casino delayed, chance to push button still up for auction
- Tom Cruise wraps ‘Mission: Impossible’ production early after rant over COVID-19 protocols
- Officials: Don’t forget to recycle this Christmas
- Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice
- 4-year-old girl found dead in California home where 2 adults apparently overdosed