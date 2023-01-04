WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re learning new details about an escaped inmate’s run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, officials say Shelby Goodnight escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Around 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, law enforcement officials were alerted to a work truck being stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot in Eufaula. They believed the culprit was Goodnight.

That same day, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections notified the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office that Goodnight may be heading to Wagoner County in the stolen truck to see his ex-girlfriend.

While on patrol, a deputy spotted the stolen truck and attempted to pull it over. However, the driver took off and led deputies on a short chase.

At that point, the suspect jumped out of the truck and tried to steal a 4-wheeler. Officials say he was unsuccessful and continued to run away on foot.

Deputies set up a perimeter near 141st St. South and 337th East Ave. in Wagoner County.

Authorities say they received multiple tips from residents nearby that said a suspect matching Goodnight’s description was seen trying to get into one home and one RV.

After K9s tracked Goodnight through rough terrain, open fields, and across multiple fences, deputies found him lying in a heavy thicket near 121st St. S. and 353rd E. Ave.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Goodnight was serving a 12-year sentence for various felony charges like first-degree burglary. He now faces additional charges.