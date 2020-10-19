Officials: False text message could confuse Oklahoma voters ahead of election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are warning Oklahoma voters about a strange text message that might confuse voters before the presidential election.

Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax is warning voters about a text message that was received by a voter last Friday.

The message falsely claimed that the voter’s polling place had changed.

The text message falsely advised the voter that her polling place had changed, then asked the voter to reply to the text to confirm her name. It then provided a phone number to call to be removed from the notification list. The phone number provided in the text message is reportedly for a male escort service.

“Disinformation about the voting process is a real threat. Voters should be very cautious about phone calls, emails, social media posts and text messages containing false information about elections – and report suspicious communications to election officials immediately,” Ziriax said.

Polling place changes are rare in Oklahoma, and when they occur, affected voters are notified by the County Election Board through the U.S. Mail.

“Election officials will never contact you by text message to tell you your polling place has changed,” Ziriax said.

The complaint has been referred to law enforcement.

Voters should use the OK Voter Portal on the State Election Board’s website or contact their county election board to find or verify their polling place.

