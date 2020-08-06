Officials: Fewer Oklahomans killed, injured on local roadways in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there is some encouraging news regarding the number of accidents that injure or kill Oklahomans each year.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office released its 2019 crash summary data for Oklahoma.

“These stats were collected from the nearly 80,000 crash reports submitted to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) during 2019,” said OHSO Director Paul Harris. “In partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), the crash reports are reviewed to determine exact locations and corrected for errors. The data analysts at the OHSO create a database that is used to evaluate and plan highway safety programs for the future.”

In all, officials say the number of fatalities on Oklahoma roadways dropped from 655 in 2018 to 640 in 2019.

Oklahoma also saw a significant drop in motorcycle fatalities; from 89 in 2018 to 66 in 2019.

“This is a result of increased driver awareness and motorcyclist safe riding practices,” said Harris.

There were 399 fewer people injured in crashes during the same time period.

While that is the good news, officials say the number of alcohol and drug-related fatalities actually increased.

Authorities say there was also a sharp increase in the number of pedestrian fatalities.

“While our overall fatality numbers decreased in 2019, there were still 640 people who did not make it home to family and friends. Almost all of these deaths are preventable. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office remains committed to providing effective behavioral safety programs through working with our safety partners at the state and local levels to continue to reduce these preventable deaths,” said Harris.

