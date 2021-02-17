Officials: First fatality related to freezing temperatures reported in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials say a man in his 50s lost his life after being caught outside in the freezing temperatures and the winter weather.

Jerod Shadid, Oklahoma City Homeless Program Planner, said that they received word that a man in his 50s was found dead near Reno and May Ave.

Shadid says his death marks the first of the homeless population who died from this recent blast of winter weather.

Officials say they are waiting for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

However, Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, says early indications point to the cold being the culprit.

“If anyone thinks that the snow not coming down makes it safer, it’s not,” Shadid said.

Shadid says that while this was the first death, it may not be the last.

He says that many homeless camps are off the beaten path, which are currently very difficult to get to because of the snow.

“With the weather, it’s been difficult for outreach to reach some locations,” he said.

He warns that once the snow melts, they may discover that others have passed away due to the cold.

Shadid says if you see homeless people out on the streets, you are asked to advise them of the resources that are available to them.

He says hundreds of people are taking advantage of the overnight shelters available to those in need.