OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma County Jail say the facility has had its first inmate test positive for COVID-19.

The 22-year-old inmate was booked into the jail on May 27 and was tested for COVID-19 during the booking process.

Officials say new inmates are quarantined for at least 10 days before they are placed with the general population.

Authorities say the inmate is asymptomatic and is currently in isolation at the jail infirmary while being treated by medical staff.