OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — You’ve surely seen it driving on I-40 as construction continues for a massive resort on the city’s southeast side.

Tribal leaders and others gave an update on the Okana Resort & Indoor Water Park Thursday morning near the First Americans Museum.

Officials give construction update on massive resort in SE OKC. Image KFOR.

“Today we have the opportunity to sign a final steel beam and let us stand as a symbol of progress and partnership and an example of what can be accomplished when we all work together for a common goal,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Annoatubby.

It was a “topping off” ceremony for everyone to sign the last beam that will go on the resorts hotel near I-40 and Eastern Avenue. Annoatubby, along with other tribal and city leaders and construction executives gave an update on the big project in what is now deemed Oklahoma City’s “Horizon District.”

“It’s exciting. I hope you can see that in my eyes,” Annoatubby said. “Really, it is exciting.”

Crews moved dirt Thursday amid building the $400 million tourist destination. The resort is set to have an 11 story, 404 room hotel with multiple accommodations. They include an indoor water park, outdoor lagoon, a family entertainment center, conference center, spa, retail outlets and dining options.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for this investment and so many other things and we just can’t say enough about it,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Officials expect the resort to support hundreds of jobs. Once the project is complete, leaders believe the resort will only grow from there, building off the First Americans Museum next door and more. Annoatubby said the final beam should stand as a symbol for what’s to come.

“Let it carry with it our gratitude and the hopes for the future, as well as in our unwavering commitment to community, culture and economic progress,” he said.

An expected finish date for the resort is in the spring of 2025.