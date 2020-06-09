Officials hoping new image will help solve 25-year-old Arkansas abduction case

ALMA, Arkansas (KFOR) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it’s been 25 years since a girl was abducted at a baseball game in Arkansas.

On June 9, 1995, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was attending a little league baseball game in Alma, Arkansas with her family.

Morgan was playing just yards away from her mother Colleen in the stands.

Within minutes, someone abducted Morgan.

Her case remains unsolved and the investigation is still active today, 25 years later.

On Tuesday, NCMEC released a new age progression image in hopes it will help bring Morgan home.

Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

“It was never a thought in my head that Morgan would still be missing for 25 years,” said Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mother. “Someone knows the truth.”

“Even after many, many years, we know that missing children can be found,” said Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center. “We’ve seen it happen many times. In Morgan’s case, the answers are out there. She is out there. It just takes one person to bring home a missing child.”

At the time of her disappearance, Morgan was 4’0, 55 lbs, wearing a green Girl Scout Shirt, blue denim shorts, and white tennis shoes. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Morgan would now be 31 years old.

If anyone has information about Morgan Nick, you are urged to contact the Alma Police Department at 1-479-632-3333, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.