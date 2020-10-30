Officials: How to prevent fires as crews work to restore electricity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As OG&E crews work to restore power to hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans, officials say there are a few things you should know to minimize fire risks as electricity is restored.
Here is a list of OG&E’s fire safety tips to consider as power resumes:
- Stay away from downed power lines. Assume all downed lines are live.
- A portable generator can be a danger to you, your family and the linemen restoring power. Safety precautions should be followed when using one. Follow instructions to properly install.
- Inspect service line and meter base for damage.
- If you have damage to your service line or meter base, turn off main breaker and call an electrician.
Other general fire prevention safety tips to keep in mind:
Smoke Alarms
- Smoke alarms should be inside each bedroom, outside of each bedroom, and on every level of the home.
- Test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the “test” button until the unit sounds. Change batteries twice each year when the time changes.
- The Oklahoma City Fire Department provides smoke alarms and installation free of charge to any Oklahoma City resident who needs them. Simply call 405-316-BEEP (2337) to schedule the installation.
Generators
- With many people still without power, portable generators are being utilized. Remember to only operate generators outside and well away from the home so that exhaust and deadly carbon monoxide cannot enter the home through doors, windows, or vents.
- Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas. Ensure that the home has working carbon monoxide alarms installed per the manufacturer’s instructions.
- If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move outside or to a fresh air location and call 911.
- Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide may include dizziness, nausea, headache, confusion, and difficulty breathing. If multiple members of the same household experience these symptoms, consider carbon monoxide as a potential cause.
- Allow generators to cool before refueling.
Fireplaces
- Have fireplaces inspected and/or cleaned by a qualified chimney sweep specialist each year before using.
- Ensure that the damper is open before lighting the fireplace.
- Fireplaces should be completely extinguished before going to bed.
- Allow fireplace ashes to cool for several days before disposal. Then, place in a metal can and mix with water before final disposal.
- Never place hot ashes in a dumpster or trash can. Remember, ashes can remain hot enough to start fires in trash cans even after two to three days.
- Have a sturdy fireplace screen to prevent embers from blowing into the living space of the home.
