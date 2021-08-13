Officials identify inmate who died after being found unresponsive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate who died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell has been identified.

Around 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, a jail staff member went to the inmate’s cell to perform a mental health check. When the employee arrived at the cell, they found 53-year-old Gregory Davis unresponsive.

The staff member immediately called for other staff and medical personnel to come to the cell.

“Medical staff immediately began resuscitation efforts and called for an ambulance. Once on scene, paramedics and fire personnel administered CPR until arrival at the hospital,” the news release states.

Davis was declared dead at around 10:25 a.m.

Officials stress that Davis was alone in his cell at the time of the incident.

The Detention Center Special Investigations Unit will investigate circumstances leading up to the inmate’s death.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine his cause of death.

Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Aug. 3.