Officials identify OHP trooper involved in deadly shooting

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information following a deadly trooper-involved shooting last week.
Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb Cole pulled over a vehicle along the Will Rogers Turnpike for a traffic violation.
After bringing the female drive to his patrol car, Trooper Cole went back to the vehicle and had the passenger, 34-year-old Robert D’Lon Harris step out of the vehicle.
“After exiting and a brief encounter, Harris re-entered the passenger’s side door and was exiting again when the trooper discharged his firearm one time,” a release from the OHP read.
Harris was hit and was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital Vinita where he was pronounced dead.
While processing the scene, investigators say they discovered a loaded pistol and narcotics.
Cole, a 14-year veteran of the OHP, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the deadly shooting.
