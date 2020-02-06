Officials identify Oklahoma trooper injured in wreck

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was hit while working an accident on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, OHP officials say Trooper David Cravens was working a crash near I-40 and Sooner Rd. when a second accident occurred.

Investigators say Cravens was outside of his vehicle when a car spun out of control and hit a truck from the original crash. The impact sent the truck careening into Trooper Cravens.

Officials say Cravens suffered head and leg injuries, but they say those injuries are not life-threatening.

At this point, he still remains in the hospital.

