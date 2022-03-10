OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has positively identified the two patrons shot at a 7-Eleven during an altercation with the store clerk on the city’s southwest side Saturday evening.

Officials say officers were called to the 7-Eleven on SW 29th St. around 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to the report, 43-year-old Victor Pappan and an employee of the store became involved in an altercation with one another, resulting in Pappan being shot to death.

Authorities say another customer of the store, 22-year-old Alexis Stevens, was struck by a stray round in the hip.

She was transported to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Currently, this is still an open investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.