Officials investigate after body found in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Logan County are investigating after a body was discovered on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, investigators were called to an area near Charter Oak and Broadway in Logan County after a body was found.

Investigators say evidence on the body suggests that a vehicle was involved in the incident.

At this point, officials will be checking nearby surveillance videos to piece together exactly what happened.

So far, the victim’s name has not been released.