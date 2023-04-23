STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR)- One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the Blue Diamond Cabaret, said the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area around 2 a.m. When deputies arrived they found a Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an active investigation. If you were at the establishment anytime Saturday evening until closing time you are encouraged to contact investigator Brandon Myers at 405-533-6816.