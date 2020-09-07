Officials investigate deadly house fire in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire officials are still investigating a deadly house fire that claimed the life of one person in Bethany.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were called to a house fire in a neighborhood near N.W. 23rd and Rockwell.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they learned that someone might be trapped inside the burning building.

Officials say a woman who lives at the home was taken to the hospital but passed away from her injuries.

At this point, firefighters are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.

“Preliminary investigation right now, it seems like it’s going to be some sort of domestic violence situation. We won’t know more until we’re able to serve a search warrant and get in the residence,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice, with the Bethany Police Department.

