NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A violent crash in Pottawatomie County has left one person dead.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of a violent crash that happened near Highway 177 about two miles South of Tecumseh.

According to the accident report, 69-year-old Bobby Magar was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan southbound on US-177 when he went left of center for an unknown reason and crashed into a 2007 International Tractor Trailer.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the side of the road.

Magar was pronounced dead on scene and the other driver was not injured.

Magar’s passenger was injured, but will be treated and released.