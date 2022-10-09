HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road.

“About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.

Officials say four people were in a truck Saturday night, one adult and three children.



One of the children and adult died.

The two children who survived were being treated at the hospital.

“I have one of my officers at the hospital at O.U. right now. The last time we checked, they were being treated for injuries. I’m not sure how extensive,” said Marty Burns, Harrah Police Chief

Burns said according to witnesses they were leaving from a nearby church.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene investigating the cause of the incident.

“This doesn’t happen very often. I mean, we have our fair share of accidents and wrecks, but this is unusual here in Harrah, especially in this residential area,” said Burns.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.