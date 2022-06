TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting a home in Tuttle.

KFOR sources say this is a murder-suicide.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Grady County Sheriff deputies are investigating.

They say at this time there is no threat to the public.

The names of the couple aren’t being released at this time but sources say they would have been married 54 years this August.

This is a developing story.